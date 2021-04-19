Xbox Cloud Gaming finally comes to PC and iOS tomorrow

An Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for PC and iOS devices will kick off tomorrow, April 20.

The news was announced earlier today through an Xbox Wire post, outlining the limited-access beta launching imminently for Xbox Cloud Gaming. To qualify for an invite for the closed beta, which Microsoft will be sending out shortly, you'll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member.

When Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in beta tomorrow for PC and iOS devices, it'll be available through Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari. This is effectively Xbox's workaround for Apple blocking Xbox Cloud Gaming from launching through the App Store, as the former can instead launch it through the iPhone/iPad native Safari browser.

At launch tomorrow, there'll be over 100 games available to players on both PC and iPhone/iPad. Right now, Xbox hasn't confirmed which games will be available, but Grounded, Sea of Thieves, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are used in the image accompanying the announcement of the forthcoming beta.

Right now, Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to roll on in full for Android devices, having launched back in September 2020 with over 150 titles available immediately. Earlier this month, Xbox announced that the first backwards compatible titles, including Oblivion, Gears of War 3, and Fable 2, would be added to the streaming service.

For our pick of the best games to play on the go through your Android device right now, head over to our best Xbox Cloud gaming titles guide for more.