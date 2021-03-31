Xbox Cloud Gaming gets first backwards compatible games, including Gears of War 3, Fable 2, Oblivion, and more

Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still in beta as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, now offers backwards compatible games from previous console generations.

Microsoft announced the update today, confirming that 22 countries now have access to 16 legacy Xbox games via the cloud. In other words, by connecting a supported phone or tablet via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can now play classics like Gears of War 2, Fallout: New Vegas, or The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion on the go. You can even bring your past saves with you.

Here's the full list of backwards compatible games available through the cloud, straight from Microsoft's latest blog post:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

Much like the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, the selection of cloud-compatible games will be expanded over time. With Xbox cloud gaming still in beta, it will likely grow slowly at first, but Microsoft assured subscribers that there are "more games coming soon."

Microsoft is only investing more in Xbox Game Pass as the generation continues, and its strategy is clearly paying off. Earlier this month, the company revealed that Game Pass subscribers spend 20% more money and time on games, play 30% more games, and try 40% more game genres.