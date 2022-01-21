Intel Arc Alchemist GPU could be as powerful as RTX 3070 Ti according to this leak

Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist discrete graphics card could be as powerful as the RTX 3070 Ti, according to leaked benchmarks posted by Twitter user @TUM_APISAK. The Intel GPU has supposedly been ranked using SiSoftware and details some promising results.

Nothing has been verified, so approach the leaked benchmarks with caution, but what these reveal is that the Intel Arc Alchemist appears to perform similarly to an RTX 3070 Ti when benchmarked through SiSoftware official benchmark ranker. What's most interesting, according to the rankings, the Intel GPU scored 9,017.52Mpix/s over the RTX 3070 Ti's score of 8,369.51 Mpix/s.

(Image credit: SISoftware Ranker)

According to Videocardz, the rumored Intel Arc Alchemist desktop graphics card features specs that would support the leaked benchmarks. This includes 4,096 GPU cores, 16GB GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit, and a boost clock between 2.2 - 2.5 GHz.

RTX 3070 Ti stock launched in February 2021 with a starting launch price of $599. With this information in mind, the Intel Arc Alchemist could release at a similar price point, if not cheaper, given the performance demonstrated here. We've been consistently impressed by the capabilities of the RTX 3070 Ti since it dropped, having taken the top spot in our best graphics cards for gaming list.

(Image credit: Intel)

What is Intel Arc Alchemist?

Intel Arc is an upcoming graphics solution that is due to be released sometime in Q1 2022. Arc is built upon Xe-HPG architecture and features equivalent technologies to what is available right now through Nvidia and AMD Radeon GPUs. Announced features include X Super Sampling, which is A.I. upscaling similar to what Nvidia DLSS and AMD Radeon FideltyFX Super Resolution are capable of.

Intel announced earlier this month on Twitter that its Arc line of discrete graphics will be available in "more than 50 new mobile and desktop designs" with such partners spotted in the promotional material as Alienware, MSI, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus.

Get ready for a new player in discrete graphics with #IntelArc. Look forward to seeing more than 50 new mobile and desktop designs from your favorite PC manufacturers and more! #CES2022 #AltogetherWonderful https://t.co/vgJJxeYzRb pic.twitter.com/902gU2zWhMJanuary 4, 2022 See more

Intel has stated on its website that Arc "graphics products built on gaming-first Codename Alchemist SoCs will be available in desktops, add-in-cards, and notebook form factors from global partners in 2022." From the sounds of it, Intel Arc graphics cards will be rolling out sooner than later and with some impressive hardware.

It's looking as though we could be seeing Intel Arc inside the best gaming laptops and the best gaming PCs in 2022 - watch this space for more.