Instinction is revealed during the Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK

A brand new Instinction cinematic trailer debuted today at the Future Games Show Powered by WD_BLACK.

In the latest trailer for the game by developer Hashbane, we saw the dinosaur-themed shooter Instinction in action, with a two-minute clip that sees human characters sneaking around the dinos that are hunting them, giving rise to some survival horror-themed gameplay. We can also see a character sprinting through what looks to be a wide-open world, hinting at Instinction melding in open-world elements to the survival horror action.

Right now, we don't have a firm release date Instinction. However, developer Hashbane is currently aiming for a 2022 release date, so fingers crossed we get to explore the enticing open-world sooner rather than later next year.

However, we do know what platforms the new shooter is going to be coming to. Currently, Instinction is planned for launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but it'll be available first on PC before anywhere else. It's also slated to be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, although we don't know if it'll be playable via backwards compatibility on the latter three consoles, or through native next-gen ports. The team are also considering releasing on Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch as well.

Over on the developer's website, we can see that Instinction has been in development for little over a year at this point. Additionally, the 'About' section of the website mentions that the development team based in New Zealand has over a decade's worth of experience working with the Unreal Engine, indicating that Instinction will be making use of Epic's game engine.

Instinction was first unveiled earlier this year by Hashbane in February 2021. At the time, the developer said it was aiming to recreate something of a "spiritual successor" to Capcom's beloved Dino Crisis series. We reckon they're doing a pretty good job of things so far, combining elements of Capcom's dormant series with a heavy dose of survival horror for good measure. Be sure to head back to GamesRadar for more on this exciting dino-shooter.

