Injustice 2 gets another member of the Suicide Squad with Enchantress

Enchantress, DC supervillain and recent star of the Suicide Squad movie, is the latest fighter to step into Injustice 2's ring. If you splashed out on the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack, or Fighter Pack 3, you'll get to play with her on January 9; otherwise, you'll have to wait until January 16.

Don't be fooled by her apparently slapdash approach to eyeshadow application - it looks like Enchantress will bring some very useful powers into combat. In the short trailer above, we get to see teleportation, a green diamond trap, summoning monsters, and even a touch of mind control, so she's not a woman to be messed with. 

If your DC lore is a little lacking, all you need to know about Enchantress is that she's a sorceress who has taken over the body of ordinary mortal June Moone. She has a huge range of magical powers at her disposal, and has even channeled her powers into other heroes in the past. 

The NetherRealm team will be streaming gameplay to give Enchantress a proper introduction later this afternoon, so keep an eye on your Twitch notifications. 

Enchantress joins the lineup of DLC characters that includes Raiden, Hellboy and The Atom. 