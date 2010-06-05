InFamous 2 officially announced

We've known it was coming for a while now, having heard endless rumors about it through unofficial (but reliable) channels. But just in case there was any doubt, InFamous 2 has been officially confirmed as real, thanks to the cover of the upcoming Julyissue ofGame Informer.

The GI teaser story linked above also offers up a few details about the game ahead of its 10-page preview, revealing that - in addition to the less distinctive look sported above - hero Cole McGrath will head off to defend a new city, with new powers and a new enemy to fight. That also means there's a good chance the game will be at E3 in some form, and while we thought the first InFamous had problems, we can't wait to see how developer Sucker Punch is expanding on its enormous potential. We'll know more in just a couple of weeks.

