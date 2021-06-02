Indiana Jones 5 starts filming in the UK very soon

It's still hard to believe that Indiana Jones 5 is a real thing that's happening, but now we have confirmation that the upcoming sequel is set to begin filming in the very near future.

Deadline reports that Indiana Jones 5 will commence filming the week of Monday, 7 June, 2021. That gives us mere days until Harrison Ford once again struts his stuff as the iconic spelunker alongside a batch of new cast members.

The publication notes that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One, Another Round), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age Of Ultron) will all be appearing in Indiana Jones 5 – no word yet on whether Indy's son, played by Shia Leboeuf, will return to the franchise after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. John Williams returns once more to score the movie.

Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold will be directing the follow-up, which will be the first time in the series' history that Steven Spielberg has not acted as director. However, fear not, as Spielberg will reportedly be serving as a producer "and is very much involved in various elements of the film". Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy will also serve as producer alongside Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

Plot details are thin on the ground, though Deadline notes that rumors point to a 1960s space race theme, which sounds particularly wild. This is the first time Indy has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the reviews for which were mixed at best. The original trilogy –Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – were released in the '80s. Hopefully, Indiana Jones 5 will be a return to form.

The sequel is set to debut in cinemas on July 29, 2022.