If this isn't from the next Assassin's Creed game, what IS it?

Ubisoft has posted some lush artwork on itstwitter accountwhile dropping vague hints about a “secret” project involving the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The picture shows off an assassin chilling out in front of the Great Pyramids. Judging from the scene – and the whole “sporting a severed head in one hand and what looks a hell of a lot like a larger version of the hidden blade all bloodied in the other” vibe – he appears to have just finished a job.

To make matters even screwier, an Ubisoft spokespersontold CVGthat the image is from a “non-game related project.” We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this supposed spokesperson is actually an imposter who gagged and kidnapped the original spokesperson who was going to tell us that this is an Assassin’s Creed 3 image. Running around a historically accurate depiction of ancient Egypt would be, for lack of better words, utterly badass. If he isn’t, then “non-game related” could mean, what? A movie? A comic? An album cover for RZA?

What are your thoughts?



Jun 3, 2010