"I already have 712 questions and no answers" – The internet (tries to) react to the Westworld season 2 premiere

Ah, Westworld season 2 75-minute premiere that gave us lots to ponder, answered precisely nothing, and still left us wanting more. It had so much going on, in fact, that everyone on the internet appears to have had their brains scrambled. Well, more than normal anyway. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Westworld season 2, episode 1 and, be warned, spoilers to follow…

So, about Bernard and *that* ending

Bernard didn’t seem to know where he was and what was happening for half of the premiere (you and me both, pal) until things came crashing down in the episode’s final moments with the reveal that Bernard has wiped out quite a lot of hosts – was that Teddy? – and created his own personal swimming pool/death zone. Nice.

You did what, Bernard? #Westworld23 April 2018

Me five minutes into #Westworld trying to figure out Bernard’s timeline. pic.twitter.com/8QM1FRC0tS23 April 2018

The big mystery I hope they answer in #Westworld season 2 is if Bernard will ever look through his glasses 🤞 pic.twitter.com/9aGaaPLZqr23 April 2018

Is Dolores this season's Big Bad?

It sure is looking that way. Going around murdering the guests with reckless abandon while Teddy (who’s definitely alive at that point. We think!) looks on equal parts dumb and lovestruck is certainly a big clue as to what DELOS and the security team might be up against this season. If that’s even part of the same timeline. My head hurts.

Dolores and her ammo sash can murder me all she wants. #Westworld23 April 2018

#Westworld Best line this episode."Cant you see we're sorry?"Dolores: "Doesn't look like anything to me" pic.twitter.com/xIsjRI6Nl323 April 2018

Dolores... Maeve... this show is a masterpiece of badass women! This is why SciFi will always be the ultimate storytelling medium! #Westworld23 April 2018

What does Maeve have in mind?

She’s still hunting for her daughter, in one of the show’s more (thankfully) straightforward plot lines. I’m just glad we got more of sassy Thandie Newton to kick things off. It’s the one constant Westworld truly deserves.

Maeve, the patron saint of badass women. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/vpdvYaUFDz23 April 2018

Maeve making Sizemore strip in front of her is the feminist revenge fantasy I need #Westworld #Maeve23 April 2018

"Might some of them even be dressed as if they're human?" #Westworld Maeve: pic.twitter.com/JxFt71PDBJ23 April 2018

Park 6: WHAAAAAT?

Oh, you know, Westworld. Just casually drop in a tiger with a reference to the mysterious sixth park and never mention it again. That’s cool.

Everybody’s reaction when they said the tiger was from “Park 6.” #Westworld pic.twitter.com/WeQ3RnjMp923 April 2018

Wait, #Westworld Park 6 has tigers? Oh man, I hope Delos has built a Cat World23 April 2018

My theories on #Westworld this year are going to be entirely about what Park 6 is. My current idea is that it's an enormous ALADDIN world and that was Jasmine's tiger.23 April 2018

A brand-new game

No, not God of War. The Man in Black has to become God of Door, if anything. After his escape from the death-laden party led him to a chance (?) encounter with the Young Ford Host, he now has a new game to complete – and it’s all about a certain door. Keep your eyes on this one…

The search for The Door begins. #Westworld23 April 2018

Looks like the “Man in Black” got the game he was looking for #Westworld23 April 2018

Best part of the season premiere is Ed Harris/The Man in Black getting so pumped to play #Westworld Hardcore Mode. “Alright, no respawns! Let’s do this!” #Spoilers23 April 2018

No one knows what is going on

We’ve all watched the same episode and have one thing in common: we’re all really confused. Roll on next week…

one episode into season two of westworld and i already have 712 questions and no answers23 April 2018

i forgot that westworld isn’t a tv show it’s just a weekly final exam for a class you didn’t sign up for23 April 2018

Waited a year and a half just to get confused by Westworld again23 April 2018

If you need more Westworld in your life, make sure you watch (and study) the brand-new opening credits. Notice anything different? Doesn’t look like anything to me...