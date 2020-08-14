Hyper Scape error codes: What do they mean and how to fix them

We've all been there – you've carved out a few hours for multiplayer with your friends, booted up your PC or console, loaded the game, when suddenly you're hit with one of the Hyper Scape error codes which kills your excitement to get your latest hard-fought victory. It can be frustrating, and Ubisoft's new battle royale is not immune to these familiar issues. If you've been hit with Hyper Scape error codes, we've rounded up what they all mean for you here, and included some troubleshooting fixes for each of them.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hyper Scape Violet-68 error code

If you're met with the Hyper Scape Violet-68 error, it means your account has been flagged for security purposes. For some reason, maybe not yet known to you, Ubisoft suspects your account has been compromised, so they will lock your associated Ubi account while a team works through the issue. Ubisoft suggests that to resolve the matter sooner you can try and change your password at this link, and that you visit the FAQ page for accounts locked due to suspicious activity. If you do reset your password, remember to make it something unpredictable and not used elsewhere.

Hyper Scape Orchid-CO22 error code

The Hyper Scape Orchid-CO22 error is a lot less dramatic than the Violet-68 error, as it means that your party got disbanded when loading into a lobby. To resolve this, exit the game lobby you're waiting in – just follow the complaints of your stranded teammate – and pick up all party members once more. It's likely this is a network error, not a user error, so while you can't prevent it yourself it is a quick fix, so don't fret. Note that the end of this error may change, for example Orchid-CO15, Orchid-EOCC, or Orchid-D011, but so far they all seem to be resolved with the same solution: back out, pick up your party once more, and try again. At launch, it seems as though these Orchid error codes have been the most common, so it's good that there's a quick fix for them.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hyper Scape Saffron-314 error code

The Hyper Scape Saffron error seems to have been more prevalent during the game's beta period, but if you're hit with it more recently then a solution is just as valuable. You'll see the Saffron error if you're playing on PC, when the game suggests you download an update but then never begins the download when you accept it. To resolve this, open up your task manager (Ctrl+Alt+Del), end the "Uplay" task, then reopen Uplay and the update should commence on its own.

Hyper Scape Valkun error code

The Hyper Scape Valkun error is another PC-exclusive problem, and it requires an all-too-familiar fix for that community. If you're hit with the Valkun error code, then you'll need to update your drivers. After that, try restarting your computer as well, just to be sure, and you should be good to go.