Humberto Ramos and Adam Kubert join Hero Initiative pro-fan experiences line-up

Five popular comic book artists make up the line-up for the Hero Initiatives latest round of pro-fan live experiences, the proceeds of which go to comic book creators in medical or financial need.

The creators participating in their latest series of events (July 30 - August 4) include Matt Wagner (Batman, Grendel), Ivan Reis (Justice League), Matthew Clark (Superman), and Humbero Ramos (Spider-Man).

Seats in these events are limited to between four to five fans, and each artist will create an original bust sketch for each attendee of a character of their choosing.

Adam Kubert (Wolverine, Avengers) will also be drawing for fans who attend his event. Up to 15 fans can choose a headshot of a Marvel character Kubert will draw on a 2.5-3.5 inch sketch card.

See more details on www.heroinitiative.org/merchandise/.

(Image credit: Hero Initiative)

The Hero Initiative's live fan-pro experiences feature comic book creators provide question-and-answer sessions, tutorials, and original art in Zoom online web conference rooms.

"The limited experiences serve the dual purpose of generating much-needed revenue for Hero, while providing fans with face-to-face meetings with their favorite creators at a time when the usual convention circuit is on lockdown due to global pandemic," says the organization's spokesperson.

Creators and industry professionals who have participated in the Hero Initiative live events include Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Lew Weeks, Brian Michael Bendis, Nick Bradshaw, Kevin Smith, Agnes Garbowska, Art Adams, Mark Waid, Marv Wolfman, Joëlle Jones, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates, Dan DiDio, Megan Hutchison, Dave Gibbons, Katie Cook, and Chip Zdarsky.

For more information visit www.heroinitiative.org.