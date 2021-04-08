How to watch Them - where to stream every episode of the new horror thriller

A creepy concoction of thriller meets horror, perhaps the scariest aspect of Them, a brand new anthology TV series, is its very real and prevalent undertones of racism.

Set in 1950s America during The Great Migration, a Black family move from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. Not quite the fresh start the Emorys envisioned for their idyllic new life in the sunny City of Angels, Them brings together the evils of both our world and sinister forces from another realm.

Available exclusively to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video, Them stars the talented Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph and many more.

The ten episode series looks to explore the different layers of terror within the United States as the Emorys all-white neighbors, fuelled by discriminatory views, begin to taunt and terrorise the family in the hope of making them leave.

That's not the only forces at play, though. An otherwordly presence seems to be haunting their new home, apparently set to make Lucky, Henry, Ruby, and Gracie leave. That, or kill them.

Landing on Amazon's very own streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, from April 9 you'll be able to binge all ten episodes of season 1 in one go.

Bearing in mind Amazon Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, you'll be able to squeeze in all ten episodes and watch Them in full before spending a cent.

As well as this brand new TV series, Amazon Prime Video is filled to the brim with fantastic entertainment including Amazon Originals like Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In great company, find out how to watch Them as it lands on Amazon Prime Video, with more information on cost and that free trial below.

