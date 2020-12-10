How to watch The Game Awards 2020

Tonight's the night. If you're currently waiting in anticipation for the annual Game Awards, the show which celebrates all things video games, here's how you can watch this year's event.

Hosted as usual by founder Geoff Keighley, the main show kicks off December 10 at 16:00 PT, 19:00 ET and for those in the UK December 11 at 00:00. There will be a pre-show you can check out as well, which will start half an hour before the awards start.

So where can you watch this year's show? As Keighley noted on his Twitter, the event will be broadcast across multiple platforms, for free. For your viewing pleasure, you can check out the Twitch stream right here:

It's going to be one exciting night. Not only will awards be given out, but you can expect special appearances from some of the most iconic faces in pop culture, including Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, and Gal Gadot, who will all be presenting an award, along with many more.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will also be performing during the digital livestreamed event, and we expect him to perform Future Days due to it being such an iconic scene from The Last of Us Part 2, where Ellie sings and plays the song on the guitar. We're also hoping to get our first look at the Uncharted movie, thanks to star Tom Holland, who'll also be handing out awards.

As Geoff Keighley has teased leading up to the event, the Game Awards will also feature live announcements and trailers from some of the biggest studios in the industry, so look out for our live coverage.

