How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once: theaters and streaming

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the latest movie from the Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and has been winning rave reviews across the board. Since its release, it has sat at a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with critics and audiences – and the time-bending movie has even become Letterboxd's highest-rated movie of all time.

It follows Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, an ordinary woman who is gifted with multiverse bending abilities after an interdimensional rupture. She soon finds out she’s the only one who can save the universe as she embarks on a journey to defeat bizarre and bewildering dangers. Alongside Yeoh, the film stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Harry Shum Jr., Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

This all should put the movie at the top of your watchlist – so check out our guide on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once below. We’ve rounded up all the latest information about watching it in theaters as well as if it will be coming to streaming anytime soon.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in theaters

The only way to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once in the US is in a movie theater. The film had a limited release on March 25 in the US, and a wide release on April 8 after premiering at the South by Southwest festival on March 11.

As for the UK, the film finally reaches cinemas this May 9 as previews begin at Picturehouse cinemas. From May 10, the film has a wider release in Cineworlds, Curzons, Odeons, and other theaters. This is even earlier than the May 13 date that Dan Kwan had previously confirmed on Twitter.

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on streaming?

Unfortunately Everything Everywhere All at Once is not streaming at the moment – the film is playing exclusively in theaters.

It remains to be seen if the film will head to a streamer at a later date in either the US or the UK.

