How to watch COD Champs: Schedule, stream, bracket and more for the Call of Duty World League championship

Saturday has arrived and with just 12 teams left, you're probably wondering how to watch COD Champs to catch all the action. We've got everything you need right here from the COD Champs schedule to the COD Champs stream, and even the COD Champs results on a separate page. $2 million is up for grabs on Black Ops 4 in the final event before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and some huge teams like 100 Thieves and Gen.G have already been eliminated. Read on to catch up on everything to do with CWL Champs 2019, including the COD Champs schedule and COD Champs stream.

COD Champs schedule

What will we see at CWL Champs today? Tune in as the best teams continue to battle from the season’s grand event. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6GhStream start time:🕙 10am PT🕐 1pm ET🕕 6pm BST🕖 7pm CEST#CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps pic.twitter.com/FTTuIqz0QvAugust 17, 2019

COD Champs 2019 is taking place from August 14-18, which means that the pool play event has already started. Wednesday saw perhaps the biggest upset in Call of Duty history when Gen.G - many people's favourites for the event - were knocked out in the first day thanks to two consecutive losses to Team WaR and Fuego Gaming, while Thursday had the second half of pool play as teams fought to make it through to the bracket. We're on to the Saturday now and after 100 Thieves pulled off a reverse sweep over FaZe Clan yesterday, it's all to play for. The embedded tweet above shows all of the matches taking place today, ahead of a huge Championship Sunday tomorrow.

COD Champs stream

If you're not sure how to watch COD Champs this year, check out the Twitch stream above. That's the main COD Champs stream, also known as Alpha stream, which will showcase the biggest matches taking place at any one time. For some of the other matches, make sure you check out the Call of Duty Bravo, Call of Duty Charlie, and Call of Duty Delta streams.

COD Champs bracket/pools

(Image credit: COD World League)

With just 12 teams remaining in the tournament heading into the final two days, the above image shows the COD Champs winners bracket at the start of Saturday. To stay up to date with results as they happen, keep your eyes peeled on the updated standings over here on our COD Champs results page.