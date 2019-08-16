COD Champs results: Standings, bracket, and more from CWL Champs

We're only halfway through the event so the complete COD Champs results aren't finalised yet, but as the event plays out, we'll have live updating COD Champs standings for you right here, from every match in bracket play until a winner is crowned. If you're wondering how to watch COD Champs 2019, we've got that covered too, which includes the complete schedule and all of the streams. Here's all of the COD Champs results so far, and scroll to the bottom to see the COD Champs standings and final placements.

COD Champs results

Check out the live updating bracket above, courtesy of COD Esports Gamepedia. Below you can see all of the individual results including specific maps. All eyes are on 100 Thieves vs Luminosity Gaming as the biggest match in the first round; can Nadeshot's boys power through Luminosity's turbulent start during pool play?

COD Champs results: Winners Bracket Round 1

eUnited vs Team WaR : 3-1

[Hardpoint] Seaside: 250-131

[Search & Destroy] Frequency: 2-6

[Control] Seaside: 3-0

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 250-87

Splyce vs Evil Geniuses: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 127-250

[Search & Destroy] Arsenal: 6-4

[Control] Seaside: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 232-250

Team Singularity vs Sicario Gaming: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Seaside: 144 - 250

[Search & Destroy] Gridlock: 6-4

[Control] Arsenal: 2-3

[Hardpoint] Hacienda: 205-250

Team Envy vs Units: 2-3

[Hardpoint] Gridlock: 250 - 249

[Search & Destroy] Hacienda: 3-6

[Control] Seaside: 3-0

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 64-250

[Search & Destroy] Frequency: 5-6

FaZe Clan vs Team Reciprocity: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 250-166

[Search & Destroy] Payload: 4-6

[Control] Seaside: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Hacienda: 160-250

100 Thieves vs Luminosity Gaming: 1-3

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 154-250

[Search & Destroy] Hacienda: 6-5

[Control] Arsenal: 0-3

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 239-250

OpTic Gaming vs Team Heretics : 3-1

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 250-77

[Search & Destroy] Arsenal: 4-6

[Control] Gridlock: 3-2

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 250-146

Enigma6 vs Elevate : 3-0

[Hardpoint] Hacienda: 250-141

[Search & Destroy] Hacienda: 6-3

[Control] Arsenal: 3-0

COD Champs results: Losers Bracket Round 1

Team WaR vs Splyce : 3-2

[Hardpoint] Gridlock: 250-220

[Search & Destroy] Hacienda: 0-6

[Control] Seaside: 3-1

[Hardpoint] Hacienda: 167-250

[Search & Destroy] Frequency: 6-5

Team Singularity vs Team Envy: 2-1

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 250-163

[Search & Destroy] Payload: 6-4

[Control] Arsenal: 0-3

[Hardpoint] Gridlock: 250-155

FaZe Clan vs 100 Thieves

[Hardpoint] Arsenal: 250-217

[Search & Destroy] Gridlock:

Team Heretics vs Elevate:

[Hardpoint] Frequency: 231-250

[Search & Destroy]

COD Champs results: Winners Bracket Round 2

eUnited vs Evil Geniuses

Sicario Gaming vs Units

Team Reciprocity vs Luminosity Gaming

OpTic Gaming vs Enigma6

COD Champs standings

1:

2:

3:

4:

5-6:

5-6:

7-8:

7-8:

9-12:

9-12:

9-12:

9-12:

13-16:

13-16:

13-16: Team Envy ($25,000)

13-16: Splyce ($25,000)

17-24: RBL Esports ($15,000)

17-24: Fuego Gaming ($15,000)

17-24: Mazer Gaming ($15,000)

17-24: Sage eSports ($15,000)

17-24: UYU ($15,000)

17-24: Midnight Esports ($15,000)

17-24: TrainHard Esport ($15,000)

17-24: Aspire eSports ($15,000)

25-32: Celtic FC Esports ($10,000)

25-32: Gen.G ($10,000)

25-32: Animosity eSports ($10,000)

25-32: LGND Status ($10,000)

25-32: Vanity ($10,000)

25-32: Fury Gaming ($10,000)

25-32: Hybrid Gaming ($10,000)

25-32: Carnage Gaming ($10,000)

