Xbox Console Streaming preview is now available, here's how to join

You can test streaming your Xbox One console library to your Android device

Microsoft has announced the launch of the testing preview for its new Xbox Console Streaming feature. The system enables you to play your Xbox One games from your console library on Android devices and here’s how you can join it. 

Currently the Xbox Console Streaming feature is available to test if you're an Xbox Insider in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings in the UK and US with a device that runs Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0. You also have to download the Xbox Game Streaming app. If you are an Insider, you can play any of your owned and installed Xbox One games - including any titles from your Xbox Game Pass subscription - on an Android phone or tablet remotely from your console. 

Principal Program Manager Jonathan Hildebrandt announced the news in a post on Xbox's official website. "This preview is an important step in our journey to deliver game streaming to Xbox players around the world," Hildebrandt wrote. "We'll work closely with you and the Insider community to gather feedback that will shape and define future iterations of Xbox Console Streaming."

The console streaming preview is not to be confused with Microsoft's cloud-based streaming service Project xCloud that was officially announced back in September. To clarify, the Xbox Game Streaming preview is testing two different ways to stream your games, with the Xbox Console Streaming feature preview testing streaming games from your console, while the Project xCloud preview tests streaming Xbox games via the cloud. 

You can currently sign up to take part in Project xCloud, which appears to be available to preview for those who have already registered, with a tweet surfacing of someone playing a game via the cloud who doesn't own an Xbox. The cloud streaming service lets you try out a selection of games including Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Killer Instinct and Halo 5: Guardians

Currently you won't be able to test out any backwards compatible games in your library, and while you can only test out the feature if you're in the US or UK, Microsoft hopes to expand the preview to more regions in the future. 

