How much do PS5 games cost? Weighing up the price of PS5 games

If you're looking for an answer to how much do PS5 games cost, the answer is currently unclear. While we have some PS5 listings to give us a ball park, we won't know for sure until you can actually buy them. With that in mind, let's take a look at PS5 game cost based on what we do know.

PS5 game cost starts with RRP but doesn't end there

RRP, for the uninitiated, mean 'recommended retail price'. That's the price publishers recommend its game sells for. Thing is, it's guidance and most retailers throw caution to the wind and often undercut that and each other to try and grab your sales. That might not make a huge difference at launch, when high demand means stores can charge full whack, but a few months down the line what a publisher says a PS5 game should cost, and how much you'll pay might be different. It's worth bearing in mind as you look at what we currently know about PS5 game costs.

How much do PS5 games cost?

The current RRP for PS5 game cost looks like it's going to be $69.99/£64.99, according to the official listing for NBA 2K21 from 2K Games. That's for the basic game rather than a special edition and obviously equates to about a $10/£10 increase. It might sound like a lot, and few people are going to be happy to pay more, but as former PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Shawn Layden pointed out in an interview earlier this year: game prices have barely changed in the last few years, while development costs have ballooned.

While $70 might become the new normal for the average game, Layden and a lot of other industry talk seems to hint towards a rise in shorter, cheaper games becoming the answer. In the same interview, Layden says, "Is there another answer? Instead of spending five years making an 80 hour game, what does three years and a 15 hour game look like? What would be the cost around that?"

The short answer, then, to the question of how much a PS5 game costs right now is 'more'. However, that's largely from modelling current game development costs and expectations onto the next generation. Shorter games could be one answer while RRP fluctuations around supply and demand could see some. While you'll almost certainly be paying more for the average game on day one, you might see price drop if you can hold out a little while or shop around.