Horizon Zero Dawn PC trailer confirms release date, visual features, and more

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC release date on Steam and the Epic Games Store has been confirmed for August 7, as part of a spectacular new information blowout for the upcoming re-release of Guerrilla Games' PS4 exclusive.

The first Horizon Zero Dawn PC trailer confirms the port will feature unlocked framerates, dynamic foliage, controller mapping, improved reflections, benchmarking tools, ultrawide support, and plenty more. Check it out below.

The game is already available to pre-order from both Steam, and the story page now includes fresh images taken directly from the new version of the critically acclaimed RPG.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition contains both the base game from 2017 and all previously released downloadable content, including The Frozen Wilds expansion that takes Aloy to a completely new area of the open world.

As for what's next, Horizon Forbidden West was announced just last month, as an upcoming PS5 game exclusive to Sony's next-gen console, due to release sometime next year. Can we expect a PC re-release for that sequel too? Here's hoping.

