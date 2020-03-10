Horizon Zero Dawn PC is coming this summer

A Horizon Zero Dawn PC port has been confirmed by PlayStation Worldwide Studio head Herman Hulst today, with the open world RPG available on Steam later this summer.

Speaking in a new interview with PlayStation Blog, Hulst said, "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer", promising that "there will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."

However, don't expect to see PlayStation follow Xbox's strategy of every console exclusive appearing on PC. Hulst explained why Horizon is coming to PC and what it means for the future of PlayStation exclusives, as he said "I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on."

"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

A Steam store page has already appeared, with its title listed as Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. It also lists what you get with the game, which you can see below.

Horizon Zero Dawn™ (Full Game)

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

We're huge fans of Aloy's adventure, and with rumours of a sequel - Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - swirling around for the last couple of years, we hope this PC port is just the start for Horizon news in 2020.

