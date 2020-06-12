Horizon Forbidden West release date, PS5 exclusivity, trailer, and everything we know so far

Horizon Forbidden West is the long-awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, and it looks incredible. First shown at the PS5 Future of Gaming event on June 12, it proved developer Guerrilla is making the most of the PS5 specs to create an impeccably detailed world, and hinted at the new locations Aloy will get to explore.

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The Horizon Forbidden West release date is still a mystery, with not even a cheeky 2020 or 2021 at the end of the trailer. As one of PlayStation's flagship exclusives, we can't imagine it will lag too far behind the PS5's Holiday 2020 launch.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released on 28 February 2017, three years and change after the PlayStation 4, but it's unlikely we'll see the same gap for the sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West is a PS5 exclusive

(Image credit: Sony)

At least for now, if you want to play Horizon Forbidden West when it's released you'll need a PS5.

It's worth noting though that its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, is getting a PC release this year.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer", PlayStation Worldwide Studio head Herman Hulst told PlayStation Blog. "There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."

But that's a long wait for PC players, and there are no guarantees Horizon Forbidden West will follow the same path.

"To maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC," Hulst continued. "In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

Horizon Forbidden West story

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, the official synopsis for Horizon Forbidden West is teasingly vague.

"Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

But the trailer tells us a little more. The landmarks clearly show a post-apocalyptic San Francisco, with a Golden Gate Bridge that's been overtaken by greenery, and the Palace of Fine Arts ruined and underwater. We can also see that Sylens still has a role to play, and Aloy will meet other tribes as she explores this new world.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

We may only have one Horizon Forbidden West trailer to go on, but there's a lot we can unpack. Firstly, we can see that Aloy still has her Focus - her little Bluetooth earpiece - to help her scan the world around her and we see her riding a Charger, so either she's managed to make a new spear to let her override them, or learned some new techniques to achieve the same end.

There was a heavy focus on underwater exploration in the trailer too, which means one thing... robot sharks.

Still want more? Here are the other upcoming PS5 games to start getting excited about.