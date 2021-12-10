Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer shows off new armor and machines

Horizon Forbidden West dropped a new trailer at The Game Awards, showing its overhauled stealth and combat in action against a variety of mechanical beasts.

Aloy's fit is also one of the stars of this trailer. Our favorite huntress dawns a number of different getups, from classic hunter gear and warrior armor complete with face paint to a spiffy red outfit and some thicker clothing suited to arctic environments. An even greater variety of machines is shown, including a bunch of dinosaur types: mammoths, monkeys, pterodactyls, fiery raptors, some ankylosaurs, a huge turtle, and what can only be a robot version of the Loch Ness monster. Oh, and let's not forget the giant snake, which is doing its best impression of Monster Hunter's Dalamadur.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS5 and PS4 in early 2022.

This story is developing…