Horizon Call of the Mountain shows first gameplay at PlayStation State of Play

Guerrilla has given us our first peep at Horizon Call of the Mountain’s gameplay for the PSVR 2 at PlayStation State of Play.

The trailer starts with a chill boat ride down a stream as the player takes in their surroundings, with plenty of towering greenery and mechanical dinosaurs to observe. The scenic vibe doesn’t last for long, though, as the player is soon whisked off to more action-packed set pieces. Enemies get aggressive, and we get a brief glimpse of a local village as things take a turn for the worst.

Sony initially revealed Horizon Call of the Mountain earlier this year at a CES press conference in January, so we haven’t known about it for very long. Not only did the company reveal oodles of PSVR 2 specs, but that Horizon Call of the Mountain would be a made-for-VR game.

Guerrilla has also revealed that Horizon Forbidden West has a new update, which includes a new game plus mode and ultra-hard difficulty for everyone. You can check out the full patch notes for the latest update over on Reddit (opens in new tab).

We’ve seen plenty of other neat PSVR2-related announcements at State of Play, too. Resident Evil Village and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 are also coming to the VR platform, so do look forward to that.

Check out our PlayStation State of Play live blog (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with all the reveals