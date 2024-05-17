This cult D&D-style RPG just dropped a new DLC, and at 180,000 words, its single campaign is longer than almost every base game story combined

Wildermyth, a beautiful, papercraft, turn-based RPG that has enough D&D stylings to keep even the most fervent Baldur's Gate 3 fan entertained has a new DLC campaign on its way that eclipses the scale of every story it's told before.

Released in 2021, Wildermyth has established itself as a cult-classic RPG. With 14,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Steam reviews, its combination of procedural design that mimics full-scale tabletop campaigns and deep strategy of gameplay that you might not expect from its cute papercraft art style means that even if it's not officially a Dungeons & Dragons game, it certainly captures that feeling.

Yesterday, Wildermyth released the Omenroad DLC. That includes a challenge mode complete with new maps, bosses, and augments, but it also introduces a whole new campaign. That campaign is called A Walk in the Unlight, and it uses the new formats introduced by Omenroad to spin out its story - its very long story.

Wondering how much content our new DLC has? One of our translators put this graph together; we think our campaign lovers will be pretty happy with the new story! 😅#indiegame #WishlistWednesday #narrativegame pic.twitter.com/0W1csWFx0jMay 15, 2024

In a tweet earlier this week, Wildermyth's official Twitter account showed off exactly how long that campaign is. A graph put together by one of the game's translators reveals that most of the existing stories have wordcounts hovering between the 20,000-60,000. There are a couple of outliers - one a bit shorter and another a bit longer - but they all pale in comparison to A Walk in the Unlight.

From that graph, a rough estimate suggests that the DLC campaign boasts a total wordcount just shy of 180,000. That's a beefy, novel-length story, but it's also more than most of the previous campaigns combined. The previous longest story, Cvawn, is about 75,000 words long, but the other five pre-existing campaigns combined seem to total up to around 170,000 words, making A Walk in the Unlight just a touch longer than most of the rest of the entire game.

For some, that would probably be a daunting prospect, but I'm surrounded by enough people who have put hundreds of hours into Baldur's Gate 3 that it no longer seems particularly scary. If you've seen everything that Larian has to offer, this might be the time to jump into a slightly different tabletop experience.

Check out our list of the best RPG games.