Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch too it seems

It looks like Hogwarts Legacy will be getting a Nintendo Switch release alongside the other already confirmed platforms.

As spotted by Nintendo Life , following the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play presentation, the website for the Harry Potter-inspired action RPG has been updated and it looks as though a Nintendo Switch version is also on the way.

If you scroll down to the bottom of the game’s website , you’ll spot a subtle Nintendo Switch logo sitting alongside the PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and PC ones. Not only this but on the website’s FAQ page is a question about the platforms Hogwarts Legacy will be available on, to which the developer answered: "Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC."

Despite it flying under the radar in all prior marketing and trailers, this seems to be confirmation enough that Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing on the Nintendo console. If you wanted even more proof though, Nintendo Life also reported that a Nintendo Switch listing of the game was spotted on Amazon but it looks like it has since been taken down.

It’s unclear why developer Avalanche Software or publisher Warner Bros. Games are choosing to keep this news relatively low key, however it’s possible that they could be planning a separate announcement for some time in the near future.

In case you missed it, we did find out the official release date for Hogwarts Legacy during the dedicated State of Play presentation yesterday. Despite several rumours hinting that the game could be delayed until 2023 , we are in fact getting Hogwarts Legacy in "holiday 2022." Unfortunately, this isn’t quite the exact release date we were hoping for, but at least we now know that we should expect to get our hands on Hogwarts Legacy around November - December this year.