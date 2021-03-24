Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins DLC starts with Greed next week

Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins is a new DLC collection heading to the game, and it all starts with the arrival of Greed later this month.

Separate from the additional content unlocked in Hitman 3: Deluxe Edition, the Seven Deadly Sins is a seven-part expansion which will add new challenges and rewards to the games themed after their respective transgressions. Act 1: Greed, coming on March 30, will add a new Escalation to the game called The Greed Enumeration, a challenge set in a modified Dubai map with the unique wrinkle of letting you carry certain items forward between each of the three stages.

You'll also be able to unlock the delightfully gaudy Rapacious Suit, the Greedy Little Coin, and The Devil's Cane for 47's personal use. Pride, Sloth, Lust, Gluttony, Wrath, and finally Envy will roll out in following updates; each one will also correspond to its own in-game season of four to six weeks, encompassing more of the free Escalations, Featured Contracts, and Elusive Contracts which IO has already been rolling out since Hitman 3 launched back in January.

You'll be able to pick each pack up individually for $4.99 / £4.99, or lock in your purchase of the complete Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99 / £29.99. It may feel a little odd to have both Deluxe Edition content and Seven Deadly Sins content as rolling premium purchases so close to release, but as long as they're both full of new stuff to play and unlock it will be tough to complain.

Check out the Hitman 3 March roadmap to see what's coming before Greed arrives.