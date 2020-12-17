Hilary Duff reveals the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled: "This is what 2020s made of"

Hilary Duff has revealed that the Lizzie McGuire reboot is not moving forward. The revival was intended for Disney Plus, but behind-the-scenes problems seemed to arise around the project – Variety broke the news that the reboot's showrunner and Lizzie McGuire creator Terri Minsky was leaving the series, and at one point, Duff even called on Instagram for the show to be moved to Hulu to allow for a more adult-orientated approach.

Duff has again used Instagram to announce that the project will not be happening at all. Her post reads: “I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of”

The reboot would have reunited members of the original cast, including Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie’s best friend/eventual love interest Gordo, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine, who portrayed Lizzie’s parents, and Jake Thomas, who was Matt, Lizzie’s younger brother.

Fans of the original Disney Channel series are understandably disappointed, and Duff’s play on the lyrics of What Dreams Are Made Of, from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, amplifies the nostalgia and the heartache – but it’s nice to see Duff hasn’t let go of Lizzie entirely.

Whether we see Lizzie McGuire again or not, the good news is the original show is streaming on Disney Plus – and you can check out our roundup of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now, too.