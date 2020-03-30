Here's why the Xbox Series X controller still uses AA batteries

Microsoft has explained why they're sticking with AA batteries in the Xbox Series X controller.

Confirming the news in a new deep dive into the Xbox Series X with Digital Foundry, partner director of program management at Xbox Jason Ronald explained Microsoft's decision to stick with the battery pack for the next iteration of its Xbox controller.

Read more (Image credit: Microsoft) Xbox Series X: 10 things we learned from the latest Phil Spencer reveal post

"What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers, it's kind of polarising and there is a strong camp that really want AAs." said Ronald. "So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people... You can use a rechargeable battery pack and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing."

Ronald continued to say that the use of batteries also allows for a longer shelf life for the controller, as these can be easily replaced while internal cell units - like the ones found in the DualShock 4 on PS4 - eventually wear out, forcing players to buy an entirely new controller.

Meanwhile, a recently discovered PS5 patent suggests the PS5 controller for Sony's own next-gen platform could feature wireless charging capabilities, with an external accessory that allows users to charge their gamepad while playing without having to hook up the device to the console itself.

The Digital Foundry piece goes into deeper detail on the Xbox Series X size, Xbox Series X specs, and more, but Microsoft has yet to reveal the price and release date for the hardware, which is set to launch sometime in Holiday 2020. Given how often, and much, the company is revealing about its latest product these days, however, I don't imagine we'll be waiting much longer to hear more about that.

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our next gen episode of Dialogue Options below.