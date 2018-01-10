Here’s why Rian Johnson decided against answering the mystery of Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It was all just Snoke and mirrors, wasn’t it? Star Wars: The Last Jedi might have had a shocking moment (or twelve), but it never addressed that intriguing itch we were all aching to see scratched before we headed into theaters: Just who the hell is the First Order’s Supreme Leader? Director Rian Johnson, though, has finally opened up about why he didn’t open up.

Speaking at a Bafta Q&A event (H/T ComicBook.com), Johnson laid bare for the first time about what made him choose not to go for an exposition explosion for Snoke’s secretive backstory. The answer is pretty simple: pacing.

“If suddenly I had paused one of the scenes to give a 30-second monologue about who [Snoke] was, it would have kind of stopped the scene in its tracks, I realised,” Johnson reveals.

I mean, there are probably better ways – and I’m sure Johnson knows that – to reveal a character’s backstory than a straight-up monologue. He clearly was ambivalent on whether or not he should share any details, however, stating, "It was a tough thing, even though I knew some fans were interested in it I also knew it wasn’t something that dramatically had a place in this movie.”

There you have it. No more Snoke, right? Well, you never know... Johnson has left the door open just a crack so any future movie, including possibly Star Wars 9, can choose to reveal just who the bloody hell Snoke was. "Hopefully it can be addressed elsewhere or even J.J. [Abrams] may address it in [Star Wars 9],” Johnson says.

Agree with Johnson’s reasoning? Still wanted to hear more about Snoke in The Last Jedi? Let us know in the comments!

Image: Lucasfilm