Here’s our first look at the Loki Disney+ series – and it’s made his Avengers: Endgame fate even more confusing

Loki is always playing tricks on us, isn’t he? In Avengers: Endgame, he hightailed it and fled with the Tesseract – his destination unknown – and, in true mischievous fashion, the first look at the Loki TV show coming to the Disney+ streaming service leaves us scratching our heads even more. Is it a prequel? A sequel? A first look inside the multiverse? It gives us more questions than answers, that’s for sure.

Back in April, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige took to the stage at a Disney investor conference and presented a hush-hush look at the Loki TV show. The House of Mouse, however, isn’t keeping all of its secrets under wraps – and recently revealed an official look at the presentation via one (yep… one) image (H/T Comic Book).

As you can see below, we’ve now got a logo, as well as a piece of concept art showing a suspiciously younger-looking Loki making his way through New York City with a Jaws billboard in the background.

Image credit: Disney

So, what’s up with that? At first glance, it definitely feels like a Kid Loki spin-off, which has been rumoured for a while. Having said that, Loki turning up on Earth during Jaws’ release (that’s in 1975 – thanks, Wikipedia!) probably would have turned more than a few heads at the time.

Thor’s half-brother, of course, was involved in some timey-wimey hijinks in Avengers: Endgame. With Earth’s mightiest heroes heading back to 2012 to retrieve the Soul Stone, it eventually made its way into the hands of Loki who, you guessed it, ran away. He hasn’t been heard from since.

Let the speculation commence: has Loki travelled back in time but stayed in The Big Apple, or is this a completely different dimension we’re peeking into? Either way, it’s left us wanting to see more from the Loki TV show, which isn’t bad going for four letters and some concept art.

