Here's our first look at Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian - plus everything else we know

Excited for Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars TV show? You have every right to be. Not only is it going to be the cherry on the top of the cake that is Disney’s streaming service, it’s also looking like one of the most interesting Star Wars projects ever – with an incredible collection of talent to boot. Here’s everything we know (so far) about the new Star Wars TV show.

The Star Wars TV show's title is...

...The Mandalorian. But, unless you’re fairly well-versed in Star Wars lore, you’re probably going to brush that off as a faintly cool-sounding but ultimately unknown title that doesn’t quite connect. So, here’s a primer: the Mandalorians, essentially, are a race of humans who live(d) on the planet Mandalore and are renowned for their fearsome warrior instincts. So, y’know, not quite cuddly customers – but at least it’ll make for an exciting TV show.

Right now, nothing about the Star Wars TV show release date has been set in stone. However, The Hollywood Reporter’s first story on The Mandalorian mentions that it would debut on Disney’s streaming service, which is slated to go live in ‘late 2019’. Expect the show to air around then, with early 2020 also being a distinct possibility.

The first Star Wars TV show image reminds us of a certain someone

No, that’s not Boba or Jango Fett. While the bounty hunters wore Mandalorian armour, they very much hailed from outside that particular corner of the galaxy. Instead, we’re getting someone new instead – though I’m a little worried about just how clean and shiny the metal plating looks on the unnamed warrior’s helmet. Get some dirt on you, man!

The Star Wars TV show plot also reveals where it falls on the timeline

Taking to Instagram, Jon Favreau revealed the plot synopsis – essentially his version of the Star Wars crawl – for The Mandalorian. You can see it below:

And we can be even more specific about where it fits in the Star Wars timeline... Back in May 2018, Favreau let slip via an interview with Nerdist that his new show is set seven years after the Death Star-ending Battle of Yavin. That places it three years after Return of the Jedi, and two years after the New Republic defeated the Empire once and for all at the Battle of Jakku.

Two things: the lone gunman trope in Star Wars will be amazing and, secondly, we now know that it’ll be set in the murky time between The Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That’ll probably give The Mandalorian some much-needed creative license and leeway to really forge its own path in the Star Wars universe.

The Star Wars TV show directors are *incredible*

We’re still not done! The Star Wars website recently revealed the list of directors that are on-board for the whole shebang. While Jon Favreau, who previously directing Iron Man, isn’t helming any episodes, he’s found some more than suitable replacements: Jurassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard, following in the footsteps of dad, Ron Howard who directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, will direct an episode, as will Star Wars mainstays Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa.

Most shockingly, perhaps, is Thor: Ragnarok director (and the only man to have out Goldblum-ed Jeff Goldblum) Taika Waititi will direct an episode. So, yeah, everyone should be hyped for this. Just sayin’.

