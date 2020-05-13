If you want to know how to unlock the Assassin's Creed Origins unicorn then read on. Obviously it makes no sense why there's a unicorn in Ancient Egypt but that's not stopped Ubisoft from allowing you to ride one. And if you want in on the mythical action then here’s how to unlock the Assassin's Creed Origins unicorn.

There are a few ways to get access to Assassin's Creed Origins' rainbow-hooved creature of joy. The first, and easiest, way is to buy it with Helix credits in the extra content store. You’ll get a total of 500 helix credits if you buy an edition of the game that comes with a season pass, which is exactly how much a unicorn costs...

To buy the unicorn, simply head to the store from the main menu and either click on the ‘upgrade your mount tab or use R1 or your right bumper to cycle along to the ‘gear’ tab. Select the unicorn and it’s yours. You can also use the credits to buy different outfits, shields, map packs (for finding the hardest treasures in the game) and ability points.

You’ll now have to complete the first 15 minutes of the game up to the point where you’re told to call in your mount. When this happens head to your gear menu, go to your mount and open your available selection. Select the unicorn, exit to the game and then use the down directional button to summon it with a whistle

If you don’t have enough Helix credits you have two choices. You can buy credits with very real money from the online store - for £3.99 for 500 upwards - OR you can visit Reda at the Nomad's Bazaar market stall who has 3000 Drachma special item boxes for rare weaponry and a special quest every day to earn even more ultra rare Legendary loot. All of the outfits in the store are available in the game so do every quest and head into the Hippodrome for races and you'll unlock more mounts.