Here’s 23 things you missed in the Rage 2 trailer

After yesterday’s brief and very colourful live-action Rage 2 teaser that featured very little gameplay footage (apart from someone mashing up a gearbox), we’re not surprised if you came away feeling like you still had a lot of questions about what the game would actually look like. Good news! Today’s Rage 2 gameplay trailer is out in all its post-apocalyptic, engine-revving glory, but don’t get distracted by...well, by those two things I just mentioned.

In the corners of the trailer you’ll find not one, not two, (excuse me while I skip a bit here), but 23 little details that end up telling us quite a bit about what we can expect when Rage 2 arrives on consoles. Simply glance above to see what’s hidden away in the trailer. Enemy types, customisable characters, potential combat hints - they’ve really told us quite a lot with this one minute of footage.