Here are your best Red Dead Redemption 2 stories: "My horse thinks it's a f#$@ing bird"

We shared our favorite Red Dead Redemption 2 stories with you soon after the game came out, and we asked you to return the favor once you had some time to spend with Arthur Morgan and the gang. Boy howdy, did you deliver. From tales of strange encounters out in the wilderness to videos of inopportune horse acrobatics, we read and enjoyed them all - and now we've picked out some of our favorite Red Dead Redemption 2 moments to share.

Horseplay

Horses are one of the best things about Red Dead Redemption 2 , and not just because they're faster than walking. These stories demonstrate the wonderful unpredictability they introduce to our ill-fated attempts at looking cool or being competent.

Got between a fight that I saw since I wanted to practice fighting. Was doing well against two guys at once, until the dude's horse decides to take part in the action and kick me down. It went South from there... #reddeadstoriesOctober 27, 2018

My horse thinks its a fucking bird #reddeadstories #RDR #PS4sharehttps://t.co/An8FuNJ1Sq pic.twitter.com/ujbmQZLPGmOctober 28, 2018

Yup. That just happened. #reddeadstories #PS4share pic.twitter.com/3lwzps7OXMNovember 9, 2018

Hunting season

Other folks are treating Red Dead Redemption 2 like a cowboy-flavored fishing and hunting simulator, and honestly I can't blame them.

You know when a game may have grabbed you when you spend 40mins hunting a squirrel #RDR2 #reddeadstories pic.twitter.com/e12EL0tJZFNovember 1, 2018

Spent half a day tracking and hunting 3 rabbits, 2 elk and 1 horse. Dammit! #reddeadstoriesNovember 2, 2018

The weird west

And last up, it wouldn't be an open world game without some strange happenings. Whether they're out-and-out glitches or just clever, unexpected touches from the team at Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 may never stop surprising us.

When arthur got Kicked out of dutch's tent, for Leaving it?... #RDR2 #LazVid #RedDeadRedemption2 #reddeadstories pic.twitter.com/qCwJdBmlyoOctober 29, 2018

When you just riding your horse and all you hear is "nothing happens in this town with out an o'driscoll knowing" #RedDeadRdemption2 #RedDeadRedemption #reddeadstories pic.twitter.com/J6Z0duH6LsOctober 29, 2018

Found a dude being eaten by a wolf, shot it a load to scare it off, offered him a health pack but he laughed it off cos of how much blood he was losing, didn't have anything else so shot him in the head...got a good honour boost for putting him out his misery! #reddeadstoriesOctober 28, 2018

Thanks for sharing your stories with us! I can only imagine how much stranger they'll get once the Red Dead Online begins and you can add the eternal weirdness of other human beings to the heady brew of old west shenanigans.

