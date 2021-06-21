Henry Golding takes no prisoners in new Snake Eyes trailer

A new trailer for Snake Eyes has dropped, and it's as high-octane and action-packed as you'd expect from a G.I. Joe spin-off.

Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor star Henry Golding plays a lone fighter who's welcomed into and trained by an ancient and secretive Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir.

However, he soon finds his loyalties put to the test when secrets from his past come to the surface. Golding's character is on the path to become Snake Eyes, a character from the G.I. Joe franchise, so the movie is his origin story. Directed by Robert Schwentke, the movie also stars Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, and Peter Mensah.

In the new trailer, we see gun fights, car chases, and some impressive martial arts moves, too. We also get a closer look at some of the supporting characters, including Baroness (Corberó) and Scarlett (Weaving).

"Snake Eyes has just blown me away," Golding told NME last year. "They've recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we've seen thus far on the big screen. I think there's room for many spin-offs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise."

The first movie in the franchise, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra , was released in 2009. Helmed by The Mummy director Stephen Sommers, the movie stars Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans as two new recruits to the G.I. Joe Team.

A sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation , directed by Jon M. Chu followed in 2013 and Tatum was joined by Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson – in these previous two movies, the character of Snake Eyes was played by Ray Park. According to The Hollywood Reporter , there's already a follow-up to Snake Eyes in the works, though it's said to be more of an "expansion" of the G.I. Joe universe than a sequel.