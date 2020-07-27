Is Helstrom in the MCU? One of the show's actors has an answer

Following the release of the Helstrom trailer at Comic-Con 2020, Marvel fans have had one question on their minds: how does the new Hulu series relate to the MCU as a whole? The horror looks wildly different to anything else produced by the superhero studio and was commissioned before Kevin Feige took over production of Marvel's TV shows.

Elizabeth Marvel, who appears in the series (and has a remarkably fitting name to boot), has recently spoken about where Helstrom fits into the MCU. While the actor did not 100% confirm a connection to the wider Marvel universe, she did compare Helstrom to another series that is: Daredevil.

"I think it's, I wouldn't say it's too scary or scarier than a lot of the territory explored in, you know, something like Daredevil or a lot of shows and movies that are out there can get dark, but it's just different," Marvel told ComicBook. "It's a different kind of story, a different kind of fear, a different kind of playing out of similar elements. But, you know, I spend a lot of time climbing on walls and flying. So there's still a lot of the same, the same sort of elements are used in this story. It's just to a different kind of purpose."

She continued: "I think people will find satisfaction with some of the familiar of what they really love in this world. And then they'll be encouraged to open new doors and to whole different wings of this giant building of Marvel that they've never been in before, which I think is going to be really fun because I think that the Marvel world it's so huge, but it's been sort of kept in one centralized zone. And now we're saying, 'Come over here with us to this whole new section,' and I think it'll be a great pleasure for people to do that."

That's no official confirmation on there being a mention of the Avengers and Thanos in Helstrom, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise for there to be a very loose connection. Then again, with Marvel integrating their future shows with the movies in a big way, maybe they will just try and keep Helstrom away from Iron Man and the gang altogether. Here's more on all the new Marvel shows coming your way.