HBO is making The Wire, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and loads more free to stream

For more stuff to do while you're stuck inside, HBO is adding a long list of TV shows, documentaries, and movies to HBO apps for free streaming.
Some of the highlights include The Wire and The Sopranos, both of which are widely considered some of the best TV shows of all time. There's also Six Feet Under; a delightfully macabre comedy set inside a family-owned funeral home; and Barry, the much buzzed-about dark comedy from Bill Hader. Here's the full list of everything coming to HBO Now and HBO Go for free.
Series:
- Ballers
- Barry
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- True Blood
- Veep
- The Wire
Documentaries:
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- The Inventor
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- I Love You, Now Die
- McMillion$
- True Justice
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream
Movies:
- Isn't it Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2
- Smallfoot
- Detective Pikachu
To be clear, everything on the above list is available for free to everyone, with or without a subscription. You will need to download the apps, but no payment is required for viewing. For such a lengthy variation of TV shows, movies, and documentaries, it's definitely a service worth applauding HBO for during these very trying times.
With everything from video games, movies, and TV shows being delayed in the paralyzing wake of coronavirus, it's always welcome news to see great content made more widely available. Here's the full list of every movie released early due to the pandemic.