Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is ready to 'avada kedavra' Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go became an international obsession, combining a beloved franchise with addictive, real-world monster hunting. Now its creators at Niantic are hoping to find the same magic with the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite augmented reality mobile game - and there's a new teaser trailer today.

The teaser shows a women using an Immobulus spell - that's a Freezing Charm for any Muggles - to catch a Golden Snitch, then casts another spell to put up a poster warning that the wizarding world is at risk of exposure. Could players be tasked with catching escaped magical creatures or nullifying spells gone rogue to keep magic a secret? The official website certainly seems to suggest that'll be the case.

"Traces of magic are appearing across the Muggle world without warning and in a rather chaotic manner," the site reads. "We worry it is only a matter of time before even the most incurious Muggles catch wind of it. We call on all witches and wizards to help contain the Calamity or risk the worst of times since You Know Who. Brush up on your spells, get your wand ready, and enlist immediately."

The game features a new Statute of Secrecy Task Force - formed in partnership between the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards - that players will sign up for, so they can "hone lightning fast wand reflexes, an ability to sniff out the faintest whiff of magical disorder from afar, and proficiency in advanced casting of multiple spells."

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite won't be out until 2019, but this latest tease is enough to have me dusting off my Hogwarts robes and making sure my wand has been polished to perfection.