Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will celebrate Halloween with a themed Special Assignment and limited time rewards

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is giving mobile gamers a magical way to celebrate Halloween with a ton of goodies.

They include a new and exclusive Special Assignment with rewards, new enemies, increased sightings of Dark Arts Family traces, Moaning Myrtle and Young Ginny Weasley traces, a free store bundle, and new bonuses for visiting partner Fortresses. The event begins promptly at 11am PT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm BST on October 30 and ends at the same time November 1.

We don't know much about what the Halloween-themed Special Assignment will entail, but we know it'll grant a new title and badge for your Ministry ID along with other rewards. Then there's the Harrowing Halloween Chamber, where you can spend your hard-earned Dark Arts Runestones to unlock enemies like a Dark Witch, a Dark Ministry Official, and Slytherin's Basilisk. These unique foes will grant increased Dark Arts Family XP during the event. Further, the chance you'll encounter the exclusive Slytherin's Basilisk increases as you use high-level Dark Arts Runestones.

During the few days the event is active, you'll also have a higher-than-normal likelihood of running into Dark Arts Family Traces, Moaning Myrtle, and Young Ginny Weasley Traces on the map. Hit the Diagon Alley shop for a free store bundle that comes with Dark Arts Runestones and Spell Energy. Visiting partner Fortresses will make it more likely to encounter Slytherin's Basilisk, give you bonus Dark Arts Family XP, and increase Spell Energy in level 4 and higher Chambers.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Halloween event doesn't run nearly as long as most other holiday events in games, so if you're looking to take part be sure to take note of the dates and times listed above.