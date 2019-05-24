The best Harry Potter merchandise for the magical muggle in your life

To keep ourselves busy while we await the arrival of our own Hogwarts letter (we’re sure it’ll be here any day now), we’ve injecting a little magic into our lives with Harry Potter merchandise. There’s enough to fill a Gringott’s vault, in fact - JK Rowling’s Wizarding World has spawned an avalanche of collectibles, replicas, and apparel for fans to enjoy. Our team have picked through it all to bring you the best of the lot, and you’ll find the lowest prices here too.

Suffice to say, the Harry merchandise you’ll see below are perfect gifts for yourself, a friend, or a loved one. With everything from Funko Pops to Chocolate Frogs, there’s bound to be something here to suit your budget. We’ve also been sure to include clothing suitable for any respectable Hogwarts cosplay. Need a scarf in your House colors? Want a set of robes? No problem. We’ve thrown a few unexpected curiosities into the mix, too, so keep your eyes open. Mischief managed!

There's a Funko for every film, show, comic book or video game imaginable, so of course a Harry Potter Pop exists, with scar and specs on full show with that comically over-proportioned bobble-head. Harry's not the only Funko Pop available either; there's Hermione, Ron, Luna, Dumbledore, Dobby, Snape, and even a couple of mandrakes. Don't ask. Don't even think about questioning why. Just take a look, and pick your favourite.

Why do adults still insist upon stockings? What on earth are you supposed to put in a sock anyway? Pants? Oranges? Lumps of coal? Spice things up a bit with this chocolate frog and trading card duo. Here's hoping for Dumbledore!

Want a wizarding wand of your very own? Look no further than The Noble Collection. No, really. There are at least 3 different replica wand editions out there (all with varying prices), but none can match this set in terms of quality, packaging, and authenticity. Carried in a faithful recreation of an Ollivander box, Harry’s wand in particular looks like it’s been taken straight from the movie set.

As mentioned above, The Noble Collection are the last word in replica wands. Packaged in collectible boxes that are almost as high-quality as the item itself, these are a must for any fan. And let’s be honest, the wand everyone wants is Dumbledore’s. The mighty Elder Wand is recreated in minute detail here, and it’s a steal at $38/£34.

Okay, we know, we could have picked any character's collector's edition wand to feature here, but there's something delectable about pretending to be the villain. Plus, your cosplay loving friend will be closer to achieving his or her dream of slaying Comic-Con with a complete Voldy get-up, including full prosthetics. Long live the dreamers.

Your Hogwarts robes and wand may look cool (and trust me, they do), but you can't exactly wear them to work or out with friends. Not unless you're taking part in Harry Potter role playing or cosplay, anyway. For everyday use, why not rock this stylish Deathly Hallows tee? It's simple, affordable, and any Harry Potter fan worth their salt will recognise it straight away.

Based on the homemade Christmas jumper Mrs. Weasley knitted for Harry during the first movie/book, this is a subtle, classy nod to the series that doesn't yell about its Potter roots. In fact, you could wear this top to work or while popping out for of milk and no-one would know it stands for the boy wizard. The only downside? Damn, it's expensive.

Although FUNKO Pops have the last word on adorable figurines, Q-Fig statues give them a good run for their money. This particular version features a cute, doe-eyed Harry as he soars into the air on a broomstick for the first time. The billowing Gryffindor scarf trailing behind him is a nice touch, as is the spell effect bursting from his wand. You can’t go wrong for $20/£20.

This may well be the coolest backpack we’ve ever seen. Based on the distinctive red and gold of the Gryffindor quidditch team, it’s another more subtle item that pays homage to the franchise without coming across as tacky.

We might not all be world-famous Seekers, but with this beautiful Golden Snitch bracelet you can feel like a Quidditch winner wherever you go. And the best bit? It's attached to your wrist so you'll never lose it!

The Time Turner is one of the most memorable props from the Harry Potter series, and it’s also a beautiful piece of jewellery. This replica recreates it down to every last detail. Although it’s more expensive than other versions you can buy online, this one’s arguably the most high-quality. It also comes in a very handsome wooden display case, allowing you to show it off at home with pride if you’re not wearing it.

Here’s a cool memento for you; a life-size Quidditch Quaffle. Available straight from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour near London, it nails the unusual, angular look of the ball as seen on-film. It’s nice and squishy too, so being socked in the face with it while playing catch isn’t going to hurt nearly as much as it would if you were smacked by an actual quaffle.

Want a LEGO keepsake of the magical book and film series? You won’t do much better than the Hogwarts Express set. A cute miniaturisation of the wizarding steam train, it features a wealth of Easter eggs, hidden details, and adorable brick versions of you favorite characters. It doesn’t cost as much as other Harry Potter LEGO sets, either. Hooray for savings!

This handy map from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is now downright iconic; its design is as attention-grabbing as it is unusual. Now you too can peer into the corridors of Hogwarts with this very cool movie-accurate recreation.

A miniature version of the props found in Harry’s many quidditch matches, these balls are intricate, realistic reproductions that would look fantastic on any shelf. The case is also a winner; its faded, archaic paint job makes this look as if it’s been used in countless games at Hogwarts.

Write letters the Dumbledore way with this Harry Potter stationary set. There's parchment-style paper printed with the Hogwarts crest, house-themed envelopes, a paper weight, journal and brass seal for wax all included, so you can pretend you're an Auror on urgent business for the Ministry. Now, where's a messenger owl when you need one?

Yes, we're aware that you've probably got the Harry Potter series on Blu-Ray. But have you seen the edition pictured above? Not only does it bring together each film in one gorgeous package, it gives each of them a snazzy, classy new cover to die for.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

If you're looking to enjoy some Potter gaming goodness with friends, your best (and frankly only) option is the LEGO Harry Potter Collection on PlayStation 4; two games for the price of one, both of which have been remastered since their original releases in 2010 and 2011. The collection follows the films in order, all the way from years 1 to 7 at Hogwarts, and features easygoing platforming gameplay all wrapped up in a charming LEGO aesthetic. If your friend refuses to read the books or watch the movies, they'll have no excuse to ignore your Potter-obsessed ravings after this.

If you're anything like me, you've been kept up well into the early hours reading page after page of great fiction books. Sadly, none of us mere muggles are capable of casting a Lumos spell to fill our bedrooms with an ethereal glow, but this laser etched acrylic Hogwarts crest light is just as mesmerising, not to mention perfect for keeping your reading conditions well lit.

Nothing says quality family time like a fight about Harry Potter trivia, so snap up this special edition Trivial Pursuit to ruin all your parents' hopes of a row-free weekend. We recommend having a mixture of book-readers and movie-only fans on either team to avoid any domestic arguments, so perhaps grandma should sit this one out.

Your hideously expensive MacBook Air is, like, so boring. Jazz it up a bit with one of these Harry Potter gadget decals, which will proudly display your HP fan credentials in plain sight. But what about your iPad and iPhone? Don't fret: there are a whole host of Harry Potter decals if you really want to double down on the fandom.

J.K. Rowling did herself proud with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, proving that spin-off books can actually be quite brilliant. This Hogwarts Library box set is the perfect gift for collectors and avid readers alike.

You can already quote Harry Potter by heart, so why not prove? Invite your friends over for a quote-a-long Harry Potter movie marathon and just make sure this huge quote poster is hanging in a convenient location... You know, just in case someone sneakily uses Obliviate on you and forget every line!

Got a friend/family member who hates Halloween? Well, this Hogwarts cape will sort them out for the rest of time. Options for all four houses are available from the official WB Studio Tour shop, and we reckon all of them are essential wardrobe purchases. Add to this a replica wand, a few horcrux replicas, and a copy of Beedle the Bard, and you're going to be the coolest person at any party. Just don't go mixing houses... a Hufflepuff cape with a Harry Potter scar simply doesn't work.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets might be harder to get your hands on than a real life unicorn, but whether you've been lucky enough to see the play or not, you're definitely going to want the script in hardcover to add to your Harry Potter book collection. We're completists after all.

No, it's not as good as the Butterbeer you can find at Harry Potter World or those underground artisanal bars, but Flying Cauldron's Butterscotch Beer is the next best thing. It's cheap, alcohol-free, and actually tastes pretty good, even if deep down you know you're just drinking some fancy variant of cream soda. Hey, no one can make the trip to Universal Orlando every day, so can you really complain?