Harrisburg, Pennsylvania gets its own Captain America from Marvel this summer

The upcoming limited series The United States of Captain America will be introducing "local" versions of Captain America. The 'Captain America of the Railways' Aaron Fischer was already revealed ahead of his June debut, and now July's newly-deputized Captain America is revealed to be Nichelle Wright of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

(Image credit: Ernanda Souza (Marvel Comics))

"The thing I can say about Nichelle is that she is working day and night to bring change into a world where she feels defeated," says writer Mohale Mashigo in the announcement. "Nichelle is a light in a dark time and she wants to take ownership of her community and space in America."

Mashigo and artist Natacha Bustos' new hero will debut in a back-up story in July's The United States of Captain America #2.

"There are very few occasions when you have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of a character as genuine and powerful as Nichelle," Bustos says. "She is undoubtedly one of the characters that I am most proud to have designed, for all that she represents and what she means for the community."

(Image credit: Gerald Parel (Marvel Comics))

Bustos is modest - she also created the Marvel character Moon Girl, who is slated to co-star in the Disney Channel animated series Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

Mashigo and Bustos' Nichelle Wright/Captain America story will be a back-up to the limited series' lead serial by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Dale Eaglesham, in which Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and some other one-time Captain Americas travel cross country in pursuit of the Captain America shield, which was stolen.

The United States of Captain America #2 (of 5) goes on sale this July. Look for Marvel's full slate of July 2021 comic book releases later this month on Newsarama.

It's a little early, but someday Nichelle Wright could join our list of the greatest heroes to wield Captain America's shield.