Harley Quinn turns 30 and DC celebrates in September

Harleen Frances Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn made her debut (on the small screen) on 'Joker's Favor,' the 22nd episode of the landmark animated series Batman: The Animated Series on September 11, 1992...

Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special cover by Amanda Conner (Image credit: DC)

...which of course means DC will celebrate her 30th anniversary in September in the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special, a prestige format 96-page one-shot anthology that will go on sale September 13, just two days shy of the actual special day.

Ala many of DC's 80th Anniversary specials of the last few years, Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special will feature a who's who of Harley creators, including writers Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Stephanie Phillips, Stjepan Šejić, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, Rafael Scavone, and yes ... of course ... Paul Dini, who famously co-created the character along with Bruce Timm for Batman: TAS.

Artists bringing the stories to life include Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Šejić, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, and Rafael Albuquerque.

"You are cordially invited to an oversize extravaganza celebrating the Clown Princess of Crime’s 30th birthday in this fantabulous special!" reads DC's description. "That’s right — Harley Quinn turns 30 in absolute style and has invited a squad of her old creative pals to join her with a killer lineup of amazing stories!"

And since the villainous sidekick-turned-anti-hero-turned-hero Harley Quinn is already a popular character who appears frequently on variant covers, her special will of course feature several variant covers from artists like Conner, Bruce Timm, J. Scott Campbell, Adam Hughes, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Lee Bermejo, Jerome Opeña, Dodson, and Šejić.

Check out those nine covers here:

And just to be sure all DC readers know it's her anniversary, DC will also publish Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary variants on various September titles, including Wonder Woman #791, The Flash #786, Poison Ivy #4, Nightwing #96, Harley Quinn #22, Action Comics #1047, and one additional title to be named later.

Check out the six available covers below and look for more news about new September DC titles and its full September solicitations later this month.

