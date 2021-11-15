Halo TV series tease gives you 20 seconds of Master Chief

The Halo TV series got its first teaser trailer during the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, giving us just a tiny glimpse of its Master Chief. The collaboration between 343 Industries and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will stream on Paramount Plus next year.

Master Chief is played by Pablo Schreiber, best known for his role as George "Pornstache" Mendez on Orange Is the New Black. The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse of his scarred back, gloves, iconic 117 Spartan tag, and, of course, the helmet.

"For the television series, we want people to do something new in Halo and we want people to be able to experience it differently," Head of Halo Transmedia and Entertainment Kiki Wolfkill told IGN in August.

"The biggest challenge with adapting the game is, the game is designed to put you into [Master] Chief’s armor. What we’re asking people to do with the show is to sit back and say we’re going to present a side of Chief that you just don’t get to play in the game."

The teaser wasn't the only big Halo news from the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration. The Halo Infinite multiplayer early release is live now on PC and Xbox, and even better, progress will carry forward into Halo Infinite when it officially launches on December 8.

We recently got a first look at the Halo Infinite opening level and it looks like it will be worth the wait.