Halo Infinite release date leak suggests December launch

A new Halo Infinite release date leak has pointed towards a December launch for the highly anticipated title from 343 Industries.

A tweet has emerged from Aggiornamenti Lumia, an Italian website, which noticed the European Microsoft store page now has a December 8 Halo Infinite release date listed. This tweet was then corroborated by noted Microsoft insider, Tom Warren.

yes, Halo Infinite is December 8th https://t.co/wboG4e2WtnAugust 25, 2021 See more

However, it is worth noting that both the US and UK Microsoft Store pages still list the December 31, 2021 placeholder release date which has been there since mid-2020, so as always take this new rumor with a pinch of salt.

The tweet above does mention that this new updated release date appeared mere hours ago, so it could be that an official Halo Infinite release date will be revealed at Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live event that's happening today at 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT.

Halo Infinite was certainly a notable absence at yesterday's Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, but it wouldn't be totally out of the question for Microsoft to shift the Halo Infinite news to Opening Night Live because of the size of the audience it attracts.

343 Industries recently announced in a developer update that Halo Infinite will launch without campaign co-op or the Forge map-building mode, much to the ire of fans.

"Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown, and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch. And we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well," creative lead Joseph Staten said at the time.

The developer didn't use that update to say anything beyond the current confirmed 2021 launch window, so we'll have to see whether there's any truth to this December 8 date later tonight.

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, but check the full list for more titles coming to the platform in the coming months.