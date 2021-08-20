Halo Infinite photo mode potentially discovered by dataminer

Halo Infinite appears to have a photo mode, according to datamined files.

Twitter account NewHaloLeaks, which has been mining the game for information since the recent flighting tests, posted a txt file which appears to relate to a photo mode for the upcoming shooter.

Halo Infinite confirmed to have photo mode. Here are the settings.

The file features lines instructing players to "choose a Filter to add before taking your photo" or "choose a Sticker to add before taking your photo." Other options appear to allow players to add borders and 'Edit Position', although it's not clear if that relates to the position of the camera or of Master Chief himself.

While the lack of official word from Microsoft or 343 means there's no guarantee that this particular leak will prove accurate, there is at least photographic precedent within the series. Halo 3, ODST, and Reach all featured Panoramic Camera Mode, which could be used to manipulate the camera to create photos and shorts within Theater Mode. Given the impressive environment art we've seen from Halo Infinite already, it seems like a photo mode might be an even better fit for this game than it was for previous entries.

We're unlikely to get a better look at a potential photo mode until closer to release, but that might not be too far away. While Microsoft hasn't been more specific than a 'Holiday 2021' release date for Halo Infinite , multiple clues - from a voice actor to a donut advert - suggest the game might finally arrive some time in November.

