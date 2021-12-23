Halo Infinite now has the option to add cat ears to your helmet for $10

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has introduced a new cat-themed cosmetic pack that includes attachable cat ears for your helmet.

The appropriately named 'Cat Lovers' bundle comes with four different items including the 'Faded Blush' armor coating (which combines grey with a warm pink tone), the 'Purrfect Audio' cat ear helmet attachments, as well as two weapon charms, the Tabby charm and Kat charm. This bundle will cost players 1,000 credits - also known as $10 in real-world currency.

Although probably seen as a pointless and perhaps gimmicky addition to the Halo store, this cat aesthetic is proving to be quite popular amongst Halo Infinite players, (via GameSpot) with many members of the Halo Subreddit discussing their joy with the latest cosmetic addition.

Love them or hate them, it seems around half of the #Halo Community now owns Cat Ears#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/BIyHWzqbPvDecember 23, 2021 See more

This new cat cosmetics shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to Halo fans considering that industry insider Tom Henderson revealed earlier this year that Halo Infinite skins will reportedly stray away from franchise tradition and would apparently be more "wacky" than before. We think it’s safe to say that this might just be the case considering how unorthodox the latest cosmetic drop is.

In other Halo news, 343 industries has said it will make future Event Challenges in Halo Infinite easier to complete following player feedback to the game's Fracture: Tenrai event. Not only this, but the developer has also said that it is "working" on letting you replay campaign missions. We don’t have a solid time frame for when we can expect this, just that it "is all part of this stuff that’s being worked on at the moment."

