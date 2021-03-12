Halo Infinite lets you hurl stuff off of the Halo ring for the first time ever

Halo Infinite will let you knock things off the edge of Zeta Halo, a feature that has never been in a previous Halo game, reports Eurogamer .

The lengthy Ask 343 video that debuted today covered a range of topics about the upcoming and highly anticipated Halo title, including that Halo Infinite won't have dual-wielding at launch . The team also discusses the brand-new day and night cycle on the Zeta Halo ring, multiplayer, and more - but perhaps the most intriguing answer we got during the Q&A was about yeeting objects off the side of the ring.

"In Halo Infinite, will we be able to knock things off the edge of Zeta Halo? Asking for a friend…," reads a question from a Twitter user. "The answer is yes," responds gameplay director Troy Mashburn. "I can tell you just recently I was playing and I happened to be driving in a Scorpion tank. I came around the corner and I was face to face with a Wraith. Just out of pure luck, pure coincidence, I managed to push the Wraith over the edge and just watched it slowly tilt back and fall into the abyss, which was amazing, unexpected and it was just such a cool moment that happened just by luck.."

You've never been able to knock things off the side of a Halo ring in any of the previous games, so while this seems like a tiny detail, it's quite a big deal for those of us who have dreamed of gravity hammering an elite into another galaxy. According to Mashburn, it won't be easy to yeet stuff off of Zeta Halo, but knowing the Halo community, it'll get done. It won't be long before we watch someone boot several Grunts off at once, or huck a Warthog off the side just to watch the beautiful physics of it spiraling into space.

Halo Infinite was meant to be an Xbox Series X launch game, but now we'll be getting it sometime in Fall 2021.