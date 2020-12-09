Halo Infinite gets Fall 2021 release window

343 Industries has announced that the new Halo Infinite release window is set for Fall 2021.

In a lengthy development update, 343's Joseph Staten goes over the extensive graphics update the studio is working on, the studio's approach to developing a live game, and vague plans for the road ahead. But by far the biggest news 343 dropped on Tuesday evening was the new Fall 2021 launch window.

"Truly, Halo Infinite is a world in which I love spending time and that I’m thrilled to return to, both as a designer and a player. On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your patience and your passion. We can’t wait for you to join us on the Halo Infinite adventure, first with Insider flighting later next year, and then when we ship in Fall 2021."

Originally planned as an Xbox Series X launch game, 343 delayed Halo Infinite in August, citing "multiple factors" including complications with the pandemic and the need "to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision." We also know that 343 took some of the criticism from the Halo Infinite gameplay reveal to heart, saying in July that the feedback "brought new opportunities and considerations to light," and revealing that work is being done to "address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game." No doubt, that work is part of the reason for the fairly big delay.

Halo Infinite is just one of the upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to play.