Halo Infinite campaign and multiplayer could still launch separately

The Halo Infinite campaign could launch before or after its multiplayer is something that Microsoft might still be actively considering.

When speaking to Kotaku last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked about whether Microsoft would consider a staggered launch for Halo Infinite's campaign and multiplayer. "Bonnie (Ross, head of the Halo franchise) and the team will go drive those decisions," Spencer replied. "But I think we want to make sure people feel like they have a Halo experience. I think we can look at options like that. So, yeah, I think that’s something to think about, but we want to make sure we do it right."

You might recall that earlier this year, it was rumored that Microsoft was considering shipping Halo Infinite's campaign and multiplayer as separate components. 343 Industries immediately shut the rumor down, before Microsoft personnel admitted that a staggered launch for Halo Infinite had actually been considered to help the game hit its original 2020 launch window. It would now appear that the card is very much back on the table.

Currently, there's no set release date for Halo Infinite. It's expected that the game will launch at some point in 2021, and when it does, it'll be arriving on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game will be a day one Game Pass title, and its multiplayer is entirely free-to-play, supporting 120FPS on Xbox Series X.

