Gyroids are descending on Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands this November

Gyroids, those bizarre yet beloved musical beings, are making a return in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As part of the mammoth Animal Crossing update 2.0, which drops on November 5, Gyroids are arriving as a new collectible for island inhabitants in a slightly different way to they have in other Animal Crossing titles.

After you download the November update, you'll start finding gyroid fragments at the same spots in the ground as you can currently find fossils. But, in order to get a full gyroid, you'll have to plant that fragment in the ground and water it.

Overnight, your fragment will turn into a gyroid, and apparently if gyroids have grown on your island, more may appear after it rains.

Like before though, these fully-bloomed gyroids will act as music instruments, which, when combined, can create some quirky and interesting soundscapes. Each gyroid type will have a unique sound too. Plus, if you play music to them, they'll interact with the beat.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons , you'll also be able to customize your gyroids using Customization Kits too, allowing you to match the aesthetics of your island and your home.

Gyroids aren't the only returning characters to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this major update though. Brewster and his coffee shop The Roost will be added to the game, along with boat captain, Kapp'n, who'll take you to mysterious islands that can exist in a different season or time of day to your own island.

Harv's island is getting an upgrade too to include a variety of different shops, which will include the return of Tortimer and Katrina, as well as permanent spots for visiting characters like Sahara and Kicks.